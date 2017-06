NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. crude futures fell 2.5 percent on Thursday, pressured by weak economic data and the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might curb its economic stimulus program.

U.S. April crude fell $2.38, or 2.50 percent, to settle at $92.84 a barrel, having traded from $92.63 to $94.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)