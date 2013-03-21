NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe and countering any support from more positive economic data from the United States.

U.S. May crude fell $1.05, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $92.45 a barrel, having traded from $91.84 to $93.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)