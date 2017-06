NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. crude futures ended lower Monday on pressure from revived concerns about the euro zone economy and Dutch and French political uncertainty, while a North Sea production problem and worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions limited losses.

U.S. June crude fell 77 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $103.11 a barrel, having traded from $101.82 and $103.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)