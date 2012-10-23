NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. crude futures fell 2 percent on Tuesday as commodity and equity prices were pressured by concerns about slowing global economic growth, Europe's continuing debt crisis, and weak forecasts from U.S. corporations reporting quarterly earnings.

U.S. December crude fell $1.98, or 2.23 percent, to settle at $86.67 a barrel, having traded from $85.69 to $89.29.

