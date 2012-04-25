BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. crude futures ended higher Wednesday after a tug-of-war session, receiving a late lift from Wall Street's strength, the Federal Reserve reiterating its intent to keep interest rates low, and falling refined products stocks that offset rising crude inventories.
U.S. crude rose 57 cents, or 0.55 percent, to settle at $104.12 a barrel, having traded from $103.11 to $104.57. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
