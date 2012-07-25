NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing rising inventories and supported by hopes that the Federal Reserve will provide more economic stimulus and by concerns about Middle East turmoil.

U.S. September crude rose 47 cents, or 0.53 percent, to settle at $88.97 a barrel, having traded from $86.84 to $89.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)