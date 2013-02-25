OPEC oil output rises in May as cut-exempt Nigeria, Libya pump more
* Compliance by 11 countries with output targets rises to 95 pct
NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. crude futures settled near unchanged on Monday, slipping 2 cents, while uncertainty about the outcome of Italy's election weakened the euro and weighed on equities and oil prices.
U.S. April crude slipped 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $93.11 a barrel, having traded from $92.69 to $94.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
May 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in May and April, according to a Reuters survey published on Wednesday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008. Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the cuts. The May survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members rose by 250,0