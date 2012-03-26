NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading, supported by a weaker dollar, comments from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke reinforcing expectations interest rates will be kept low and strong gasoline futures.

U.S. May crude rose 16 cents, or 0.15 percent, to settle at $107.03 a barrel, having traded from $106.19 and $107.32. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)