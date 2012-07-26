U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES FALL AS MUCH AS 4.1 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $1.4910 A GALLON, THE LOWEST SINCE MAY 10
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever was necessary within its mandate to avoid a euro zone collapse, and on supportive U.S. jobless claims data.
U.S. September crude rose 42 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $89.39 a barrel, having traded between $88.07 and $90.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.