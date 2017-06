NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. crude futures edged up a second day on Friday, but posted a weekly loss, recovering from an early slide as crude oil prices received support from strong refined products futures that were lifted by Hurricane Sandy's threat to East Coast refining.

U.S. December crude rose 23 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $86.28 a barrel, having traded from $85 to $86.37.

For the week, crude futures fell $3.77, or 4.2 percent, posting a second consecutive weekly loss. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)