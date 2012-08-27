NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday on anticipated lower demand for crude oil feedstock for refineries shut by Tropical Storm Isaac, and the possibility that western governments will tap strategic petroleum reserves to help calm prices.

U.S. October crude fell 68 cents, or 0.71 percent, percent, to settle at $95.47 a barrel, having swung from $94.41 to $97.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)