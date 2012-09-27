NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions between the Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to oil and lifted equities on Wall Street.

U.S. November crude rose $1.87, or 2.08 percent to settle at $91.85, having traded from $89.88 to $92.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)