UPDATE 11-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday in choppy trading, lifted by supportive durable goods data and by strong gasoline futures, which rose 2 percent on Hess Corp's plans to shut a refinery in the Northeast.
U.S. March crude rose 56 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at $96.44 a barrel, having traded from $95.47 to $96.81.
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment