NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday in choppy trading, lifted by supportive durable goods data and by strong gasoline futures, which rose 2 percent on Hess Corp's plans to shut a refinery in the Northeast.

U.S. March crude rose 56 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at $96.44 a barrel, having traded from $95.47 to $96.81.