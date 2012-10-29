RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday, pressured by ample domestic inventories and by curbed demand for crude oil by refineries that have shut down as Hurricane Sandy bears down on the East Coast.
U.S. December crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at $85.54 a barrel, having traded from $84.66 to $86.43. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.