NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday, pressured by ample domestic inventories and by curbed demand for crude oil by refineries that have shut down as Hurricane Sandy bears down on the East Coast.

U.S. December crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at $85.54 a barrel, having traded from $84.66 to $86.43. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)