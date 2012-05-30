NEW YORK May 30 U.S. crude futures fell more than 3 percent Wednesday on the threat to petroleum demand from a spreading euro zone debt crisis and China's signal that it is not planning a large economic stimulus.

U.S. July crude fell $2.94, or 3.24 percent, to settle at $87.82 a barrel, the lowest settlement since the Oct. 21 close of $87.40. July traded from $87.49, which marked its lowest intraday price since Oct. 24, to $90.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)