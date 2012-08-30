NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as the weather-premium associated with concerns about Hurricane Isaac evaporated and as oil companies assessed damage and prepared to restart operations that had been shut ahead of the storm.

U.S. October crude fell 87 cents, or 0.91 percent, to settle at $94.62 a barrel, having traded from $93.95 to $95.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)