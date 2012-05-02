NEW YORK May 2 Brent crude futures crude futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by a report showing a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and by weak economic data from the United States and Europe that revived concerns about demand for petroleum.

Brent June crude fell $1.46, or 1.22 percent, to settle at $118.20 a barrel, having traded from $117.64 to $119.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)