NEW YORK Dec 3 Brent crude futures ended lower on Monday after weak U.S. manufacturing figures cooled prices that had rallied on supportive Chinese data and Middle East tensions.

Brent January crude fell 31 cents, or 0.28 percent, to settle at $110.92 a barrel, having traded from $110.60 to $112.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)