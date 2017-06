NEW YORK, March 5 Brent crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program supported oil, while gains were limited by concerns about economic growth in China, Europe and the United States.

Brent April crude rose 15 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $123.80 a barrel, having traded from $122.66 to $124.66. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)