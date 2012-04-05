NEW YORK, April 5 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses as data showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims combined with uncertainty about supply disruptions to prompt short-covering ahead of a long holiday weekend.

Brent May crude rose $1.09, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $123.43 a barrel, having traded from $121.80 to $123.52. For the week, Brent rose 55 cents, or 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)