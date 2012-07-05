NEW YORK, July 5 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and a big drop in U.S. crude oil inventories kept concerns about tighter supplies in focus.

Brent August crude rose 93 cents, or 0.93 percent, to settle at $100.70 a barrel, having traded from $99.30 to $102.34.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)