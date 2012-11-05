NEW YORK Nov 5 Brent crude futures jumped almost 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of five straight lower settlements, rallying late on a lift from strong U.S. gasoline futures as storm-ravaged areas in the United States continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Brent December crude rose $2.05, or 1.94 percent, to settle at $107.73 a barrel, having traded from $104.76 to $108.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)