GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets dip with oil price, sterling firms
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Brent crude futures ended higher on Thursday, but in volatile trade and well off the day's peak, after being lifted by the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying program to address the euro zone's debt crisis and by a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil inventories.
Brent crude rose 40 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $113.49 a barrel, trading from $113.04 to $115.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
* Genel annual general meeting scheduled for Tuesday (Adds additional board member's departure, updates shares)