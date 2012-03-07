NEW YORK, March 7 Brent crude futures settled higher on Wednesday on optimism that Greece will avoid default through a pending debt restructuring, which strengthened the euro and weakened the dollar, and on supportive private sector U.S. jobs data.

Brent April crude rose $2.14, or 1.75 percent, to settle at $124.12 a barrel, having traded from $121.99 to $124.35. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)