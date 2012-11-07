NEW YORK Nov 7 Brent crude futures fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as economic problems facing the United States and Europe hit investor sentiment, pressuring Wall Street equities and oil a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama.

Brent crude fell $4.25, or 3.83 percent, to settle at $106.82 a barrel, having traded from $106.53 to $111.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)