NEW YORK Aug 8 Brent crude futures edged up on Wednesday in choppy trade, managing to settle higher a fourth straight session on support from expected drops in North Sea output in September and falling U.S. crude oil inventories.

Brent September crude rose 14 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at $112.14 a barrel, after trading from $110.85 to $113.27. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)