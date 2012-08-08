UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
NEW YORK Aug 8 Brent crude futures edged up on Wednesday in choppy trade, managing to settle higher a fourth straight session on support from expected drops in North Sea output in September and falling U.S. crude oil inventories.
Brent September crude rose 14 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at $112.14 a barrel, after trading from $110.85 to $113.27. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia's stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, "in dialogue", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.