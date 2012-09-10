NEW YORK, Sept 10 Brent crude futures rose on Monday in choppy trading, as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy countered pressure from weak Chinese data that raised concerns about demand for oil.

Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $114.81 a barrel, having traded from $113.92 to $115.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)