NEW YORK, April 11 Brent crude futures edged higher on Wednesday, reversing two days of losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell more than expected last week.

Brent May crude rose 30 cents, or 0.25 percent, to settle at $120.18 a barrel, having traded from $119.05 to $120.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)