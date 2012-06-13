NEW YORK, June 13 Brent crude slipped a penny on Wednesday, posting its fifth straight lower settlement, ahead of an OPEC meeting that is expected to leave the group's production target steady.

Economic concerns countered support from data showing falling U.S. oil inventories.

Brent July crude dipped 1 cent to settle at $97.13 a barrel ahead of the July contract's expiration on Thursday and having traded in a range of $96.67 to $98.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)