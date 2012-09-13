NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal Reserve's launch of another stimulus program weakened the dollar.

Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81 percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48, the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3.

Brent November crude rose 55 cents to settle at $115.88 a barrel, having traded as high as $116.89.