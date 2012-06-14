NEW YORK, June 14 Expiring front-month July
Brent crude futures ended and went off the board 10 cents lower
on Thursday, while August Brent posted a gain, as OPEC's policy
meeting kept its output target steady and said compliance would
mean a production cut.
Brent July crude settled at $97.03 a barrel, after
trading from $96.33 to $97.80.
August Brent rose 45 cents to settle at $97.17 a barrel,
trading as low as $95.91 and having reached $97.75 in
post-settlement trading on news that central banks are preparing
for coordinated action if needed in response to Greece's
election.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)