NEW YORK Aug 14 Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. retail sales, tightening North Sea oil supplies, potential threats to Middle East production and speculation about economic stimulus outweighed weak euro zone growth data.

Brent September crude rose 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at $114.03 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 3. Tuesday's trading ranged from $113.22 to $114.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Adler)