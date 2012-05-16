NEW YORK May 16 Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as Greece's banking and political problems reinforced concerns about the euro zone's economy, pressuring equities and oil prices.

Expiring Brent June crude fell 53 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $111.71 a barrel, going off the board after trading from $110.41 to $112.10.

Brent July crude suffered greater losses, falling $1.70 to settle at $109.75, trading from $109.19 to $111.46.