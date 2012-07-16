UPDATE 2-Oil falls a third day on worries Middle East rift could dent output cuts
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
NEW YORK, July 16 Brent crude futures rose a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic stimulus measures, especially in China, and by tensions with Iran and news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on an approaching fishing boat that failed to heed warnings.
Expiring front-month Brent August crude rose $1.15, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $103.55 a barrel, while Brent September crude rose $1.95 to settle at $103.37 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.