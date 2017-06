NEW YORK May 17 Brent July crude fell 2 percent on Thursday, down a second straight day and wiping out 2012 gains, as worries about the euro zone economy and Greece and weak U.S. data kept the pressure on oil and equities prices.

Brent July crude fell $2.26, or 2.06 percent, to settle at $107.49 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Dec. 30. Thursday's trading range was $107.20 to $110.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)