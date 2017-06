NEW YORK, April 18 Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday in reaction to a government report showing U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected last week and posted the biggest four-week rise in more than three years.

Front-month Brent crude for June delivery fell 81 cents, 0.68 percent, to settle at $117.97 a barrel, having traded from $117.97 to $118.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)