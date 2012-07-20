NEW YORK, July 20 Brent crude futures fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the dollar.

Brent September crude fell 97 cents, or 0.90 percent, to settle at $106.83 a barrel, having traded from $105.60 to $107.70. For the week, Brent rose $4.43, or 4.33 percent, front-month Brent's fourth straight weekly gain. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)