NEW YORK Aug 20 Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent on Monday after seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about the European Central Bank's efforts to address the debt crisis weighed on oil prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle East turmoil supported.

Brent October crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to settle at $113.70 a barrel, having traded in a range of $112.87 to $114.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)