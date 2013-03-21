GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
NEW YORK, March 21 Brent crude futures fell on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe.
Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded from $107.08 to $108.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
TOKYO, June 1 Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.