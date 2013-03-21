NEW YORK, March 21 Brent crude futures fell on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe.

Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded from $107.08 to $108.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)