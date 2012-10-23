NEW YORK Oct 23 Brent crude futures fell 1 percent, a sixth straight lower settlement, pressured by concerns about slowing global economic growth, Europe's continuing debt crisis, and weak forecasts from U.S. corporations reporting quarterly earnings.

Brent December crude fell $1.19, or 1.09 percent, to settle at $108.25 a barrel, having traded from $107.31 to $109.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)