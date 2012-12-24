NEW YORK Dec 24 Brent crude futures edged lower on Monday in an abbreviated session before the Christmas holiday, with thin trading volume the main feature as oil prices felt pressure as U.S. budget talks stayed deadlocked.

Brent February crude fell 17 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $108.80 a barrel, having traded from $108.13 to $109.22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)