NEW YORK, April 25 Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday after a choppy session, receiving a lift from Wall Street equities strength, the U.S. central bank keeping rates low and delayed North Sea cargoes, countering data showing rising U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude rose 96 cents, or 0.81 percent, to settle at $119.12 a barrel, having traded from $117.45 to $119.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)