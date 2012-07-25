NEW YORK, July 25 Brent crude futures gained for a second straight day on Wednesday, as concerns about Middle East turmoil and hopes for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve countered pressure from rising oil inventories.

Brent September crude rose 96 cents, or 0.93 percent, to settle at $104.38 a barrel, having traded from $102.10 to $104.71. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)