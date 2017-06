NEW YORK Oct 25 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday, snapping a string of seven lower settlements, boosted by supportive UK economic data and a rally by U.S. refined products futures that were lifted by concerns about Hurricane Sandy affecting refineries on the East Coast.

Brent December crude rose 64 cents, or 0.59 percent, to settle at $108.49 a barrel, having traded from $107.46 to $109.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)