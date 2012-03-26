NEW YORK, March 26 Brent crude futures rose on Monday on the dollar's weakness after U.S. central bank Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations interest rates will be kept low and on an unexpected improvement in German business sentiment.

Brent May crude rose 52 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $125.65 a barrel, having traded from $124.58 to $125.89. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)