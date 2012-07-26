NEW YORK, July 26 Brent crude rose for a third straight day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve the euro.

U.S. jobless claims data also lent support to oil prices.

Brent September crude rose 88 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $105.26 a barrel, having traded from $103.47 to $106.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)