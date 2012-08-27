NEW YORK Aug 27 Brent crude futures fell on Monday on anticipated lower demand for crude oil from refineries shut by Tropical Storm Isaac, and the possibility that western governments will tap strategic petroleum reserves to help calm prices.

Brent October crude fell $1.33, or 1.17 percent, to settle at $112.26 a barrel, having traded from $111.56 to $115.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)