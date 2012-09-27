UPDATE 11-Oil falls 1 pct on fears Mideast rift could harm OPEC cuts
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions between the Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to oil and lifted equities on Wall Street.
Brent November crude rose $1.97, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $112.01 a barrel, having traded from $109.68 to $112.40.� (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
