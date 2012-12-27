NEW YORK Dec 27 Brent crude futures dipped on Thursday in thin, choppy trading as unresolved U.S. budget talks left open the possibility that mandated tax hikes and spending cuts could be enacted, which could push the top oil-consuming economy into recession.

Brent February crude fell 27 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at $110.80 a barrel, having traded from $110.10 to $111.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)