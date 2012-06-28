GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
NEW YORK, June 28 Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Thursday as concerns about Europe's debt crisis amid a European Union summit and losses on Wall Street combined to increase bearish sentiment and pressure oil prices.
Brent August crude fell $2.14, or 2.29 percent, to settle at $91.36 a barrel, having traded from $90.88 to $93.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
MANILA, June 8 The Philippines aims to build a $2-billion receiving and distribution facility for imported LNG, as it seeks to replace depleting domestic gas reserves that now produce a fifth of its power, the energy department said.